Burns Lake’s new little league got a boost on May 16, when Chinook Community Forest sponsored a team from the ages 7-8 group — who were at their first practice of the season — with this $450 donation. The money is meant to help with expenses including hats and shirts for the team. Chinook Comfor’s general manager, Ken Neilson, is shown here with some young sluggers. (David Gordon Koch photo)
