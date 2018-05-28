Greenhouse for community garden

The Burns Lake community garden is planning to build a greenhouse with financial support from the Chinook and Burns Lake community forests, which donated roughly $16,400 and $12,600, respectively, and Lakes District Maintenance, which pitched in about $1,800. The steel-frame greenhouse will provide a welcome respite from the cold for local gardeners. “We live in the perfect climate to benefit from a little season extension,” said Tracey Payne, chair of the Burns Lake Community Garden Society. (David Gordon Koch photo)