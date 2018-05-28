Greenhouse for community garden

Photo: Donations support construction of a community greenhouse in Burn Lake

The Burns Lake community garden is planning to build a greenhouse with financial support from the Chinook and Burns Lake community forests, which donated roughly $16,400 and $12,600, respectively, and Lakes District Maintenance, which pitched in about $1,800. The steel-frame greenhouse will provide a welcome respite from the cold for local gardeners. “We live in the perfect climate to benefit from a little season extension,” said Tracey Payne, chair of the Burns Lake Community Garden Society. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Previous story
Vital contributions

Just Posted

Logging on Boer Mountain

Burns Lake Community Forest hazard-abatement project closes trails near Kager Lake

Tree planting season: a boon for retailers

Local businesses see “significant” spike in sales annually

Northern municipalities support library funding

Burns Lake brought forward resolution

College of New Caledonia needs to commit

Letter-writer calls for change at local college campus

Saving the stories of veterans

Author from Nova Scotia writes about his Burns Lake connection

First Nations question looms over pipeline

As court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project, Indigenous communities remain divided

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Most Read

  • Greenhouse for community garden

    Photo: Donations support construction of a community greenhouse in Burn Lake