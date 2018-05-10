Highway hero

Congratulations to Captain Brian Brinkhurst (centre) — a 30-year veteran of the Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department — who received this year’s Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for Road Rescue on April 17. The Burns Lake Firefighters Association nominated Brinkhurst, a certified auto extrication technician, for his “contribution and dedication to highway rescue,” said fire chief Rob Krause. Motor vehicle accidents are the most common emegency call in Burns Lake. He is pictured with Jennifer Rice — B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness — and Mike Farnworth, the provincial minister of public safety and solicitor general. (Submitted photo)