Kerplunks help raise money

The Lakes District Fall Fair Association and the Lakes District Arts Council presented Vancouver Island-based children’s entertainers The Kerplunks on Sept. 7 and 8. The Kerplunks performed at Francois Lake School and at William Konkin Elementary School (with the students of Decker Lake Elementary School as guests). The children’s group also performed two free shows for kids and families in the Lakes District Secondary School. The Kerplunks were joined at the LDSS shows by local entertainers Roger Fountain and Rachelle van Zanten. More than 600 preschoolers, elementary students, parents and teachers enjoyed the shows. Over $1,200 was raised for the Southside Disaster Relief Fund at the two ‘Hearten Lakes District Families’ shows at LDSS. (Submitted photos)