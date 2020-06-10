LDAC showcases LDSS student work in their Off The Wall Art Show

The student’s art features in this virtual show’s eighth week

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) has been hosting their virtual music concerts all throughout spring. The unusual concert is a result of the social distancing measures in place due to Covid-19. The regular musical show also showcases art pieces that have now found a place online this year. To mark the end of the first week back to school, this week’s LDAC Off The Wall art show has showcased the Lakes District Secondary School students’ artwork.

The students whose artwork has been featured in the showcase are Grade 12 students Daria Strimbold and Rivey Sackney, Grade 11 students Hannah Emerson, Jacqueline Matte, Rebecca Wiebe, Grade 10 student Sydney Van Tine and Grade 9 student Lela Thiessen.

In a weekly newsletter-like email from John Barth, a volunteer with the LDAC, the paintings and artwork from these students from Grades 9 to 12 have been showcased along with their teacher Steve Wilejto’s remarks on the students’ work.

“I have been really impressed with the amount of art being turned in by my students during this time of teaching and learning from home. And more so, I’m impressed by the quality of the pieces being submitted. I’ve given pretty open-ended sketchbook and project ideas, to cater to the students’ available resources and mediums at home. Most students have stayed with their sketchbooks as the main platform to work out of, however some students have blown me away with alternative three-dimensional works, acrylic paintings, watercolour, etc.” said Wilejto who has been in touch with his students through e-mails and Microsoft teams.

The student art work comes from their time at home these past few months due to the pandemic. From art on canvas to art in the form of bonsai, the students have created a variety of pieces of art.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

