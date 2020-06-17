LDAC week nine Off the Wall Art show features artist Rene Jaspers

Rene Jaspers painting her in her home studio. (Submitted) “I am an artist with a past. I am on the left.” The article and photo are from Arthur, Ontario where Rene and her family lived for thirteen years. (Submitted) Local animals painted by Rene Jaspers. (Submitted) Grain harvest. (Submitted) Large Dahlias. (Submitted) Coastal wolf in all his splendor. (Submitted) At the bottom of Forestdale Canyon Road. (Submitted)

Good day LDAC members, supporters, sponsors and friends.

We have a local artist and long time friend of the LDAC on deck for Off The Wall Art Show #9.

Rene Jaspers

I have painted for many years and have taught art in high school for a year and in different colleges in Ontario and in BC. I paint in oils, acrylics and watercolor, and also use pastel. I have my art studio at Broman Lake on Severidge Road, just off of Forestdale Canyon Road. Locally here the amount of inspiration is almost infinite. My art works can be found around town and mostly in the Process 4 Gallery. Occasionally I run an art class. I do commission work of portraits and other things. Let me know if you are interested in me creating a commissioned painting for you.

That’s it for this week’s Off The Wall Art Show.

We’re going to take a bit of a summer break, so that you can get outside and enjoy’s nature’s and BC’s spectacular art. We still love to hear from you about what you like, and what you like to see … and what you see this summer. Send us a message.

And as we head into summer, remember:

This is not forever. This is just for now.

Social distancing saves lives. Spread the message. Not the virus.

Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.

And …

Catch and spread the spark of arts.

– John and Sandra for the LDAC group of volunteers