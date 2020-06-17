LDAC week nine Off the Wall Art show features artist Rene Jaspers

Rene Jaspers painting her in her home studio. (Submitted)
“I am an artist with a past. I am on the left.” The article and photo are from Arthur, Ontario where Rene and her family lived for thirteen years. (Submitted)
Local animals painted by Rene Jaspers. (Submitted)
Grain harvest. (Submitted)
Large Dahlias. (Submitted)
Coastal wolf in all his splendor. (Submitted)
At the bottom of Forestdale Canyon Road. (Submitted)

Good day LDAC members, supporters, sponsors and friends.

We have a local artist and long time friend of the LDAC on deck for Off The Wall Art Show #9.

Rene Jaspers

I have painted for many years and have taught art in high school for a year and in different colleges in Ontario and in BC. I paint in oils, acrylics and watercolor, and also use pastel. I have my art studio at Broman Lake on Severidge Road, just off of Forestdale Canyon Road. Locally here the amount of inspiration is almost infinite. My art works can be found around town and mostly in the Process 4 Gallery. Occasionally I run an art class. I do commission work of portraits and other things. Let me know if you are interested in me creating a commissioned painting for you.

That’s it for this week’s Off The Wall Art Show.

We’re going to take a bit of a summer break, so that you can get outside and enjoy’s nature’s and BC’s spectacular art. We still love to hear from you about what you like, and what you like to see … and what you see this summer. Send us a message.

And as we head into summer, remember:

This is not forever. This is just for now.

Social distancing saves lives. Spread the message. Not the virus.

Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.

And …

Catch and spread the spark of arts.

– John and Sandra for the LDAC group of volunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

LDAC week nine Off the Wall Art show features artist Rene Jaspers

Good day LDAC members, supporters, sponsors and friends. We have a local… Continue reading

Province to go ahead with cow and calf moose harvest in Kootenay and Omineca regions

The two regions will also see wolf culling

The real-life James Bond’s life has a Lakes District chapter

Was possibly from Clemretta, B.C.

Healthcare kiosk needs locals’ input on Lakes District healthcare history

Urges residents to contribute pictures, anecdotes, stories

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Most Read