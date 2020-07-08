LDSS grads of 2020 enjoying their grand march in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) class of 2020 had a unique graduation this year. Lakes District News covered the graduation and made special grad issue. The grand march that was organized by the parents at the Radley Beach Park, was divided in two groups of which Lakes District News featured group two in an earlier issue. Here are the photos of the graduates from the first group during their grand march there were missed initially in the grad supplement. (Camus photography)

