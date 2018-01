Local representatives of the Canadian Cancer Society have recently honoured Burns Lake resident Norma Ashcroft (L). Cancer patients from across the region have enjoyed Ashcroft’s handmade afghans, which she has been generously donating to the Canadian Cancer Society. “I just love doing these blankets and helping out,” said Ashcroft. “I call them love in a blanket.” (Flavio Nienow photos)

