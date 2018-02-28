Mary Anderson leaves a strong coaching legacy

A well-known local resident who passed away late last year is being remembered as the person who helped put the Burns Lake area on the cross-country skiing map.

Mary Anderson, beginning with a group of four children, started coaching with the Omineca Ski Club in 1968, launching an involvement in the sport that spanned four decades.

Marvin Strimbold, one of a core group of Anderson-coached skiers who went on to national fame, said she had an understanding and appreciation of young people.

“I always said if I ever had stood on top of the podium at the Olympics or world championships, I would contribute that medal back to Mary Anderson,” said Strimbold of Anderson who passed away Dec. 17, 2017.

Strimbold, a six-year member of the national ski team who annually won championship medals, said Anderson also encouraged young people to participate in other sports.

“I remember as a kid, Mary would gather up all the kids, she had an old car, to play soccer and one time there was 16 kids – and a dog – in that car,” he recalled.

Aside from Stimbold, Anderson developed Esther Miller who went on to represent the country at a world championships and two Winter Olympics, national team member Chris Paulson and Lana Lindaas, a Canadian junior champion Shell Cup winner.

“As a coach, Mary was really well known. She was very well recognized across Canada,” said Strimbold.

Anderson took up coaching before there was a national certification program, something that took her to Norway in 1974 where she took coaching courses.

Her national cross country ski reputation was such that in 1989, Cross Country Canada established the “Mary Anderson Award” which is presented annually to the winner of the women’s long distance event at the national cross country ski championships.

At the Canada Winter Games in Quebec in 1983, she became the BC ski team’s first female coach.

In 1992, Anderson was awarded the Governor General’s commemorative medal for her cross country skiing contributions. At the time it was noted she was the only female coach to ever have an athlete compete in two Olympics and a world championship.

When not coaching Anderson was also deeply involved in improving and showcasing the sport of cross country skiing.

The first cross country ski trail to have lights was at Decker Lake in 1973 and Anderson was involved in the Omineca Ski Club’s hosting of the national championships in 1975, 1977, 1989 and 1996.

“I give a lot of credit to Mary for what I do in my life,” said Strimbold of her coaching both in sports and outside of sports.