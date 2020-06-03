Lakes District Museum Society urging people to take advantage of their membership drive. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Museum society undertakes membership drive

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the Lakes District Museum Society does business, but according to society officials, there has never been a better time to join the organization.

Russ Skillen, president of the society, said last week the museum society is currently conducting a membership drive. The first 50 people who purchase or renew their annual membership will receive a complimentary copy of the book Burns Lake & District: A History, which retails for $20.

“Membership sales have been brisk, so those interested in getting in on the offer shouldn’t wait too long,” he noted.

Skillen said there are other advantages to being a member of the museum society. In addition to having unlimited access to the museum during regular hours and being able to vote at the organization’s annual general meeting, members also receive 10 per cent off most items in the museum bookstore and curiosity shop. They are also eligible for discounted admission fees at other BC museums.

“This year, we’re also opening a gallery and plan to display the work of at least three artists between now and the end of September,” he added. “Admission to these exhibitions will also be free for society members. And then there’s access to our recently digitized archives, which contain more than 20,000 documents, photographs, and newspaper pages.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a museum society membership should contact the organization by telephone (250-692-7450) or email (ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com).

The Lakes District Museum Society was established in 1978 to “gather and preserve information, records, and objects of educational, historical, and cultural value associated with the area.” Its museum at 520 Highway 16 West in Burns Lake contains thousands of items donated by the area’s pioneers and their descendants.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

Just Posted

No fines issued in provincial parks over May longweekend

Activities restricted to day-use only

Social distancing at the skatepark — kids style

Kids in the village have taken on board this season of social… Continue reading

Spirit Square reopened on June 1

Spirit Square was closed to the community in accordance with the public… Continue reading

A sign we should be fishing

Burns Lake resident, Jason Steinke captured this photo of a cloud shaped… Continue reading

Museum society undertakes membership drive

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the Lakes District Museum Society… Continue reading

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

#MyNatureSketch initiative encourages Canadians to become ‘bright-eyed three year olds’

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Most Read