Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

The owner of the Moby Dick Inn in Prince Rupert purchased two goats to help her tame the weeds on her property. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Moby Dick Inn has brought in a pair of goats to do some landscaping but despite the excitement they’ve stirred among residents, the city has asked the owner to remove the livestock.

Prince Rupert hotel owner, Teresa Lee, purchased goats from a Hazelton farmer this past weekend to maintain the weeds outside the inn.

“I tried to make a nice garden, and I put some cherry trees and you know those weeds I just cannot get rid of it. I spray and I pull it out but I just cannot win the battle, you know, so my husband said maybe goats is the answer,” Lee said.

She found a farmer in Hazelton who sells goats, and two days later he brought up a mother and a daughter — who Lee has named Tanny and Hanny.

“We’re going to build a nice house for them, and hopefully they enjoy Prince Rupert,” Lee said.

The goats were only in the yard for about two hours when a photo was shared on social media drawing curious residents to visit the goats, leaning against the fence with big smiles on their faces.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s nice for the kids, that’s for sure,” said Crystal White.

One young girl said she’d never seen a real live goat before.

But moments after The Northern View interviewed Lee, the city stopped by the hotel and said she would have to remove the goats.

The City of Prince Rupert has a bylaw that prohibits keeping livestock in the area. Lee said she was told to remove the goats right away. She called the former owner and they wouldn’t be able to come pick the goats up until the weekend. For now, she said she’s leaving the goats outside the Moby Dick Inn to let people enjoy them.

Tanny and Hanny the goats outside the Moby Dick Inn, in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)