Out-spoken in-care youth forum in Burns Lake

On Feb. 23, children and youth aged eight to 26 years in and from government care had an opportunity to enjoy a day of creative fun, while providing their input around what child welfare service delivery should look like. Carrier Sekani Family Services is hostied the Out-Spoken In-Care Youth forum which took place at Margaret Patrick Hall in Burns Lake.

The forum provided a unique opportunity for children and youth in care to have their voices heard through participating in interactive music, art, and cultural presentations in an effort to facilitate positive change for future children and youth in care services. Children and youth will have opportunities to reflect on questions such as ‘what does success mean to you’, and, ‘what does a healthy, happy person look like.’ Children and youth were able to have a say in service delivery through art, music, and poetry modalities.

In order for services to best meet the holistic wellness and cultural needs of children and youth in care, Carrier Sekani Family Services is hosted this event to provide a positive experience and elicit perspectives on service delivery from children and youth in care.

The secondary goal of the youth forum was to encourage youth to sign up for a new youth advisory council. The new council will provide ongoing guidance on our holistic wellness services for children and youth in care.

Joining the youth were also local professionals, presenters, and elders including; Bryant Doradea, founder of #fosternation, and Ministry of Children and Family Development youth advisory council member, and an advocate for systemic change in our child welfare system; Margaret Joseph, Lake Babine Nation member with an inspiring story of resilience and perseverance; and the very comedic and motivating, Justin Young.