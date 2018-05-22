Photo winner

Congrats to Kim Minger, the winner of a photography contest organized by the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce. One of Minger’s photos graces the cover of this year’s official Burns Lake and Lakes District tourist guide. Readers can pick up a copy at the Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us