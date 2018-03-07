Pink looks good on ya’

The Babine Forest Products health and wellness team provided anti-bullying shirts to staff, and pins to all employees and Babine and Decker mills. It was in support of Pink Shirt Day which raises awareness about bullying. The health and wellness team is a committee formed within Babine, in order to discuss topics, make decisions and implement initiatives that involve the health and wellness of all employees. (Submitted photo)
