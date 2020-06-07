QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Do you know how much time elapsed between the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement and their wedding day? (Black Press Media File).

June tends to be a popular month for weddings in Canada.

While large gatherings are not allowed this summer as a result of physical distancing directives, couples are still choosing to say “I do.”

Take some time to test your knowledge with a dozen questions on weddings and marriage.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsWeddings



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

In 1971, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. Who was his bride? (File photo)