Which word about truth was coined by Stephen Colbert? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

It has been said that honesty is the best policy.

At the same time, our present era has been described as a post-truth age. It’s a time when fact-checking services abound and a time when terms like “fake news” have come into common use.

How much do you know about truth and falsehoods? Put your knowledge to the test with this 12-question quiz.

Good luck, and please answer the questions honestly.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Which word about truth was coined by Stephen Colbert? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In which Canadian city is False Creek? (Jeff Wilson)

Previous story
VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Rio Tinto responds to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

The much-awaited Splash Park opens in Burns Lake

The Splash Park at the Radley Beach Park is finally open for… Continue reading

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Granisle receives $4.3 million funding for Wastewater Treatment plant upgrade

The village will finally get to upgrade the 49 years old plant

Spirit North Burns Lake conducting canoe, paddle board camp for indigenous kids

Rachelle van Zanten, the Community Program Director for the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Most Read