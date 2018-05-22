Recycling pays

Photo: Recycling depot presents recycling money to William Konkin’s Parent Advisory Council

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque worth $637 to William Konkin Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) on May 16. Chris Beach (left), who owns the recycling facility, said the money comes from almost a year’s worth of beverage containers from the school, sorted by the depot free of charge. Also pictured are recycling worker Roger Patrick and Shannon Adams, president of the PAC. (Submitted photo)

