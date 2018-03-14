Rod and Gun Club savour regional flavour

The annual Wild Game Banquet is a celebration of hunting, trapping and fishing culture that highlights wild game harvested mainly from the Lakes District and surrounding region. The event this year — a decades-old tradition — featured delicacies such as black bear, lynx, elk, salmon and moose, along with music by the band Deuces Wild.

Organized by the Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club, the event was attended by some 140 community members, said club secretary Karla Matson, pictured above (holding a fishing rod) with junior shooting coach Nicole Gerow (with a 20-gauge shotgun).

“We encourage the community to come and enjoy the unique flavours of the hunted/fished game and to promote the sport of hunting, fishing and trapping, especially with the youth,” Matson said in an email to the Lakes District News. (Rod and Gun Club photos)