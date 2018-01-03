Skiing above the clouds in Burns Lake

Local resident Chris Paulson has recently captured this incredible image while skiing at the Omineca Ski Club’s Spud Mountain trail system.
@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Local resident Chris Paulson has recently captured this incredible image while skiing at the Omineca Ski Club’s Spud Mountain trail system.
@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Public urged to immediately report any suspicious activity
Large greenhouse one of the ideas considered for 2018
LBN Chief hopes to bring the team to play a game in Burns Lake
Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John
Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence
Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland
Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women
Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.
Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie
Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship
Local representatives of the Canadian Cancer Society have recently honoured Burns Lake…
Decker Lake Elementary School students will have an easier time keeping hydrated…
Local resident Chris Paulson has recently captured this incredible image while skiing…
Baby Caleb was born in Prince Rupert on Jan. 1. 2018 to Felicia Noseworthy and Kenneth Park