Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

On Sept. 3, the Aug. 15 evacuation order for Burns Lake was partially rescinded. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako map)

Relief for Burns Lake is coming once again from The Postmen in Prince Rupert.

Kristen Frank, a volunteer with the non-profit organization, has arranged a second depot and she’s asking for a few specific items to help firefighters and evacuees affected by the ongoing wildfires in the Burns Lake area.

“The people we delivered to last time were in Burns Lake as well,” Frank said. She has compiled a more specific donation list this time after touching base with front line firefighters.

“These are the things that firemen actually need on the other side.”

The Postmen are looking for: canned and powdered milk, instant mashed potatoes, potatoes, root vegetables, breads, gift cards for gasoline, electrolyte drinks, such as Gatorade, cough candies, mint candies and RespirActin, a tonic that helps open airways.

READ MORE: The Postmen collect 45 boxes of supplies for wildfire relief

Toiletries and pet food is no longer needed after the last drop off to the region.

“We managed to coordinate a shipment from Vancouver Island, and they shipped up a load of pet food to the main depot. We’ve been trucking that all over the place,” Frank said.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order on Aug. 15 for the area south of Burns Lake. On Sept. 4, a portion of that order was rescinded, and some Southside residents were able to return to their homes.

Evacuation orders for the Verdun Mountain/Nadina Lake fires remain on order as of Sept. 5.

Frank is asking that people contact her if they would like to drop off any of the listed items above because she wasn’t able to set up a hall this time.

She can be contacted at 250-925-4939.

Donations will be accepted from Wednesday, Sept. 5 until Saturday, Sept. 8 at noon.

RELATED: Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

width=75%>


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Just Posted

Signs expressing appreciation for firefighters popping up around Burns Lake

Although Burns Lake facing one of its worst wildfire seasons, there’s plenty… Continue reading

Grassy Plains School to reopen this Friday

Rio Tinto distributing school supplies to Grassy Plains School students

Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Evacuation alert for Island Lake Fire rescinded entirely

Evacuation order remains in effect

Some evacuated residents south of Burns Lake allowed to return home

Regional district partially rescinds evacuation order

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

Most Read