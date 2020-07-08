The Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce’s contest gets shops in the Canada Day spirit

Wild Roots was the winner for the Canada Day decor contest. (Priyanka Ketkar photo) Alternative Grounds came second in the Canada Day decor contest. (Priyanka Ketkar photo) IDA came third in the Canada Day decor contest. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce held a Canada Day Business Decorating Contest for the local businesses. The contest attracted 13 local businesses who participated in decorating their window displays to get in the spirit of Canada Day. Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts took the first place with a $250 cash prize, Alternative Grounds Coffee and Tea House stood second with a $100 cash prize, while IDA – Rx Drug Mart stood in the third place with a $75 cash prize. The event was sponsored by Lakeside Multiplex, Village of Burns Lake, Woods N’ Water, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, and Key-Oh Lodge. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)