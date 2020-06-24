The Burns Lake community comes together to support Women’s hockey team

Vortex Women’s Hockey had a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday with hot dogs, chili, coffee, cinnamon buns. The fundraiser allowed people to head over just across to the Ursa Minor brewery’s beer tasting at the Father’s day event hosted by Wild Roots and Gifts, making for a perfect pairing on a beautiful summer afternoon. The fundraiser was organized to raise money for the women’s hockey team mainly for ice time but also for any other upgrades in equipment or uniforms that the team might need. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)



