The Pines gets a $3,000 funding from Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Pines nursing home in Burns Lake received a $3,000 funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) to acquire a snoezelen cart for its residents. Karen Dueck, a volunteer for the Pines Family Council collected the cheque on behalf of the nursing home from BVCU’s Branch Manager Nathan Way. A snoezelen cart, is a mobile version of a snoezelen room. It is basically a mobile sensory station that has various items like light tubes, vibrating pillows, textured items, gentle sounds, etc., that encourage sensory exploration and relaxation. The cart works well for lower-functioning residents, to help stimulate and encourage activity in them. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

Just Posted

Trap shooting for Thursdays back at Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club

Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club is back with their summer offerings.… Continue reading

The violence and abuse hiding in plain sight

Usually when a business or an organization has a big influx of… Continue reading

Shop local on July 25 to support Burns Lake businesses

Mark your calendars and say thank you to our community’s backbone

Government and WE Charity breakup won’t affect Burns Lake students

Local students weren’t set to participate in the program, says teacher

The Pines gets a $3,000 funding from Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Pines nursing home in Burns Lake received a $3,000 funding from… Continue reading

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Most Read