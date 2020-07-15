The Pines gets a $3,000 funding from Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Pines nursing home in Burns Lake received a $3,000 funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) to acquire a snoezelen cart for its residents. Karen Dueck, a volunteer for the Pines Family Council collected the cheque on behalf of the nursing home from BVCU’s Branch Manager Nathan Way. A snoezelen cart, is a mobile version of a snoezelen room. It is basically a mobile sensory station that has various items like light tubes, vibrating pillows, textured items, gentle sounds, etc., that encourage sensory exploration and relaxation. The cart works well for lower-functioning residents, to help stimulate and encourage activity in them. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



