Tillicum Twin Theatres sees lines out the doors for opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame

Owner says this is the most people they had since Transformers premiered

The Tillicum Twin Theatres has eager Marvel fans lining up around the building to watch Avengers: Endgame this weekend in Terrace.

Owner Jim Young says their screenings have been selling out or at near capacity — and that this the most people they’ve seen since the first Transformers movie in 2007.

Avengers: Endgame premiered at the Tillicum Twin Theatre on April 25 and a character night was hosted to celebrate the film.

Movie-goers in line shared why they were excited to come out to the event this opening weekend:

Devon White

“[My friend and I] have gone to the last three Marvel movies together… It’s not just people coming to watch the movie, the entire audience just unifies. Everybody claps and hollers at the same time. I can’t say too much about the movie but I was here yesterday [and I’m here again].”

T
Previous story
Burns Lake Bike Swap

Just Posted

Tillicum Twin Theatres sees lines out the doors for opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame

Owner says this is the most people they had since Transformers premiered

Wet’suwet’en-settler relations book nominated for lieutenant-governor award

Tyler McCreary’s Shared Histories book seen as a legacy for truth and reconciliation

Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful

Amanda Ramsay is one of four in the running

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Most Read