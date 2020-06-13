VIDEO: Bear welcomes Burns Lake editor in her own backyard

When Lakes District News reporter Priyanka Ketkar was about to leave her home for work, she noticed some unusual movement in the backyard and lo-behold it was a black bear. The bear strolled casually in the backyard, looking for food, trying to eat the bird seed and at one point even tried climbing up to the bird feeders that Ketkar’s landlords put out. As someone who has always lived in cities, she was used to telling work that she was running late because of traffic but this was a first for her when she had to message to say she was running late because of a bear in her backyard. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

It’s officially bear season in B.C.

When Lakes District News reporter Priyanka Ketkar was about to leave her home for work this week, she noticed some unusual movement in the backyard.

Lo and behold it was a curious black bear.

The bear strolled casually in the backyard, looking for food, trying to eat the bird seed and at one point even tried climbing up to the bird feeders that Ketkar’s landlords put out.

As someone who has always lived in cities, she was used to telling work that she was running late because of traffic but this was a first for her when she had to explain she was running late because of the big furry visitor.

Ketkar kept her distance and admired from inside her home.

