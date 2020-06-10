Volunteers helped clean-up and level the grass adjoining the Burns Lake track

The Burns Lake track resurfacing project is now complete and open for public use, with the paving completed, a drain installed on the inner side and the pavement sloped towards the outer side. Last week, just before the track reopened, Randy Hamp and his family were busy leveling the grass and the ground to match the track-level. Hamp had roped in his wife Gabriela, his daughters and daughter-in-law to help out. One of his daughters, Julia, even manned the loader to clean up and level the grass and dirt. The daughters invited their friends to volunteer for the clean-up too. Mike Skinner, School District 91’s assistant superintendent informed that some of the trees on the side of the track that were taken down, had started showing signs of rot, while some others had their roots growing into the track. “To ensure the safety of everyone, the decision was made to remove the trees,” he said, adding that they would be replanting trees as part of the landscaping plan. “Our hope is to have trees sourced this year or by the spring of 2021.” (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



