“Walk Anywhere” and make a difference in the lives of Burns Lake residents affected by dementia

It’s estimated that more than 70,000 British Columbians are living with dementia. Burns Lake residents can show them that they do not have to walk alone by taking part in Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s’ disease and other dementias – the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s.

While the walk takes place in more than 20 locations across the province on Sunday, May 6, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. invites Burns Lake residents to Walk Anywhere or host their own fundraiser with Walk in a Box.

With Walk Anywhere, you do exactly that. You choose your date, time, location and route. You can walk alone or invite your friends or family to join you. Interested in hosting a larger fundraising event? Consider becoming a Walk in a Box host.

A Walk in a Box is a self-contained event. It’s a great option for care homes, community groups and schools in the Burns Lake if they can’t make it to a nearby walk, or would like to host a small, easy-to-coordinate event. The society provides organizers with a package containing all the instructions and materials required to host and run their event.

“Our Walk Anywhere and Walk in a Box fundraisers are so crucial to the success of the walk. They show that no matter where we live, we can all play a role in creating a community of care for people who are affected by dementia. No matter where or how you walk, you are bringing much needed attention and funds to dementia. Together, we can make memories matter,” says Angie Kok, Manager of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

To register to Walk Anywhere or to host a Walk in a Box, visit walkforalzheimers.ca. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and contribute to vital programs and services in the community, as well as helping enable research into the causes and cure of the disease.