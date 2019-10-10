Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Chester Mortensen recently asked mural artist Dwayne Davis to add his late wife Sheila to the mural she commissioned for his 75th birthday. The mural is located at 113 Yorston Street at the family business.

Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March

Seven months after losing his wife to breast cancer, a Williams Lake business owner decided she should be added to the mural she commissioned for his birthday two years ago.

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March.

“She had the mural made up for my 75th birthday, but I did not know I would be in the mural,” Mortensen said of the mural painted on the outside of their business. “Dwayne Davis was out there painting and all of a sudden, there I was on the mural looking away from my old car.”

Read more: New mural celebrates Lake City Glass founder and history

Recently he asked Davis if it was possible to paint Sheila into the mural.

“He came back with a photograph of her and asked if it would be good. He added her in last week. It was worth every nickel.”

They were together 53 years and he said he misses her.

“I miss having someone to talk to. We were compatible — other than when we were fighting — but, you know, we got along then too.”

Originally from New Brunswick, he moved to Burnaby, B.C. to live with his dad at the age of 14.

When he was about 17 or 18 he saw an ad for a job in the Chilcotin and ended up cowboying for a couple of years at Chilco Ranch.

“I was there the last year John Wade owned it and the first year John Minor owned it.”

Later he returned to Vancouver and began his career as a glazier, working for Western Glass.

He met Sheila through her aunt — she belonged to the Langley Riders Club which he was a member of.

His work as a glazier brought him to Williams Lake often, doing windows for places such as the first Safeway, a drug store, the RCMP station and the old Tribune building on Oliver Street.

In the fall of 1971 the Mortensens moved to Williams Lake because he wanted to start his own glass business.

They had four children — Clayton, Byron, Andrea and Jennifer, nine grandchildren and so far, one great grandchild.

Sheila was very involved in the community as a volunteer.

Read more: Sheila Mortensen (Mooney)


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lakes Literacy expands to Granisle

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Lakes Literacy expands to Granisle

The Lakes Literacy program in September expanded its book mail-out program for… Continue reading

Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the… Continue reading

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

National Newspapers Week backs media amid ‘fake news’ fears

Amid anxieties that online news is pushing newspapers to extinction, dailies and… Continue reading

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Former Terracite Mathew Fee finishes cross-Canada trip on BMX bike

Fee biked more than 7,000 kilometres to raise awareness about addiction treatment

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Most Read