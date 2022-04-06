Cautiously optimistic about pandemic

It’s hard to not begin to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. With the recent lessening of restrictions, high vaccination numbers, along with the warm weather, there’s something in the are that feels like we’re starting to return to the lives we once knew before this nightmare first began.

As much as it feels nice though, I think it’s important not to get too far ahead of ourselves. In other words, we can’t just forget COVID-19 is here. We’ve been here before after all, last summer things got close to being back to normal before everything went sideways once again.

There has to be a balance because people are still getting sick with COVID-19, and who knows what next variant will pop up and wreak havoc like the Omicron wave over the holidays just a few months ago.

I get it though, it’s hard no to want to return to normalcy. I think across the board we can all agree, we’re all sick of this. These past two years have been hard on a lot of people in a lot of different ways. Mental health, ability to work, ability to socialize with friends and loved ones.

All these things are important to a person’s well being and we have to enjoy these moments to, within reason, start to return to our normal lives and look past this pandemic.

The other thing that’s taken a toll is, no matter what side you’re on with masks or vaccines or mandates. I’m just sick or the arguments. Society has become so divided through all this and it’s time we all start rebuilding those bridges and being kind to one another if you ask me.

At the end of the day, as I said, I think it’s about balance. Enjoying getting back to our normal lives, but also respecting that there’s still a virus out there.

Being cautiously optimistic that we’re starting to break out of this insane time in human history, and start actually moving forward, but not overplaying our hand so another COVID-19 break out locks everything down again.

One thing’s for sure though, I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

