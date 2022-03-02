Eddie’s 2022 OSCAR picks

For anyone who’s read my column over the past few months, you probably know by know about my love for cinema. So, now that March has rolled around and the OSCARS are a few weeks away, I wanted to make my picks a little early to give readers a chance to maybe check out some of the movies before Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

I’ll only do the big time categories, no one cares about best cinematography.

Best Picture

All signs point to The Power of the Dog taking home best picture as well as best director for Jane Campion, it should probably also win best way to knock yourself out if your having trouble sleeping.

Everyone’s going to have to pretend that this snooze fest was an artistic achievement for the night, and it will probably go into the same category as The Shape of Water or The Artist as one of the worst best picture winners ever. Seriously, this is not a good movie.

The plot is dreadfully slow and quite honestly pointless, the performances are underwhelming save for Benedict Cumberbatch, who we’ll get to in a second. You’re probably asking why I picked this to win if I hated it so much. Well, just because I have an idea of what the Academy will do doesn’t mean I agree with it.

Best Actor

Cumberbatch has a lot of buzz for The Power of the Dog, as does Spider-man alum Andrew Garfield for his portrayal of Broadway composer Jonathan Larson in Tik Tik Boom. This one’s going to Will Smith though, for King Richard, the movie about the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams during their childhood.

I’d highly recommend this film, and Smith has been around for so long that I have a feeling he’ll get this OSCAR nod as a lifetime achievement sort of thing.

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy May and Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter are neck and neck right now, and this category is by far the closest in my opinion. A dark horse is Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers, which is gaining steam every day even though it had a very late release date.

I’m going with Colman because of her extensive body of work. It pains me to say that because Chastain is a personal favourite actress of mine, and she’ll be back, but it isn’t her year yet.

Best Supporting Actress and Actor

For the women, this one’s going to West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose for her portrayal of Anita. If you haven’t yet seen the remake of the iconic musical, it’s definitely worth a watch. The singing and choreography are fantastic, and it’s a much more modern take on the story then I expected, even though it’s still set in 1960s.

For the men, it’s a terrible category this year. Somehow, The Power of the Dog has two nominations in Kodi Smit-McPhee and former Breaking Bad Star Jesse Plemons, both of which I don’t understand at all.

Smit-McPhee will probably get it because no one else in the category jumps out and the movie itself is popular within Hollywood circles. Don’t watch it though, trust me.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.