Farewell to Burns Lake

My time in Burns Lake and Houston has sadly come to an end. I’ll be moving on to Prince Rupert to work for CFTK TV.

With that said, I thought I’d take this opportunity to say my farewell to this lovely little town, and talk about the things I’ll remember most.

From the moment I moved here last July, everyone has treated me like I’ve lived here all my life. The generosity in this area is really second to none. I’ll definitely miss the people first and foremost. I’ve had a chance to make some amazing friends in my short time here as well, and I hope to continue those relationships after I’ve moved on.

This place means a lot to me also in the sense that I bought my first car here, I had my first job out of college, rented my first apartment. Those are things that I’ll always hold close for the rest of my life.

I want to give a big shout out to my guys on the Lakes District Secondary School basketball team. Getting a chance to be an assistant coach this year has really been one of the best sports experiences I’ve had in a long time. Going to shoot hoops with the guys every Tuesday and Thursday was always highlight of my week.

Coming out here, I didn’t expect there to be a big basketball scene, it’s safe to say I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

As someone who still has a lot to learn in the journalism industry. My boss Laura Blackwell has taught me so much, and I really feel like this experience working for Black Press has helped me immensely in my future endeavors. Not only that though, she also really helped me feel at home as a kid from Toronto moving to a new town not knowing anyone, as did my wonderful landlords.

All of whom I’m eternally grateful for.

I could go on and on about all the kind business owners, restaurant staff, and all the other people in town who have treated me so nicely during my stay in this area. I appreciate all the kind hospitality.

Oh, I also saw a bear for the first time while I was here. That’s definitely a memory for the books as well.

I’ll close by saying this year has been quite an adventure for me, and I’m thrilled I got to live in this amazing area. It’s a time that I’ll surely look back fondly on.

I hope to be back to visit very soon.

Sincerely yours,

Eddie Huband

