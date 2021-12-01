First returns on cuisine in Burns Lake

I knew when I came out here that the restaurant situation would be drastically different then back in Toronto, and I prepared myself accordingly, but as someone who enjoys cooking as well as eating all different types of food, I was hoping that I’d be pleasantly surprised.

So far, I’d say I have been, though that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

In terms of sit down restaurants, there’s basically four choices; The Office Pub, Pub N’ Tandoori Grill, The Lakeland Hotel bar and restaurant, and the Legion on weekends if you want to throw that in there as well. I feel like these choices go a long way.

The Office is the most diverse menu of the bunch, with mostly classic pub favourites with a few surprised as well, such as the delicious ginger chicken stir fry. The Legion, I’ve only been for dinner once but I thoroughly enjoyed the food. The menu is a little limited in terms of choices, it’s basically comfort food like steak or pork cutlets and mashed potatoes, clam chowder, things like that.

Pub N’ Tandoori Grill, which if I’m being honest is my favourite place to eat in town, represents the one option for those seeking a different type of cuisine. My suggestion is that this town needs one more place like that to round out the choices. My suggestion would be either a Greek restaurant, or perhaps a classic family Italian place. One more place with ethnic cuisine would really spice up the dining choices in town, no pun intended.

Asian cuisine is more then covered with several options. Up until now, I’ve only tried Dragon Palace and The Panhandle, but both were quite satisfying.

Fast food is in food shape also. You don’t necessarily think of A&W on the same level as McDonald’s, but man those uncle burgers are good. I’d also like to shout out the SanBar, because deli sandwiches are a weakness of mine, and it’s definitely a go-to lunch spot

Now, the coffee situation in town is something that does get under my skin, I mean I’m probably asking a question that’s been asked a million times by now, but why is there no Tim Horton’s in Burns Lake?

It’s not like I’m the biggest Timmies fan on earth, but I can’t remember the last time I went this long without a double double in my entire life.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the coffee at Downtown Central, as well as the Old and Bold espresso bar. There’s something to be said though for that quick, no-frills, on the go cup from Timmies when your in a rush to work in the morning that can’t be beat.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.