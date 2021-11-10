Looking ahead to winter

I’ve officially been in northern B.C. for three months now, and honestly it doesn’t feel like it’s even been half that long. I guess it is true what they say though, time really does fly when you’re having fun and keeping busy.

I’ve already done quite a lot of things in my short time here, but here’s so much more I want to experience, especially with the winter months coming.

For starters, hunting is definitely next on my to-do list. I’ve had a few opportunities to go hunting already, but nothing has worked out as of yet. As someone whose never hunted in his life, it’s something I have to do at least once during my time living here, I just have to.

Now, I’m well aware that there are regulations and licenses required to go hunting, of which I’m not in possession of, so it would purely be an observing expedition. Still though, to tag along and be a part of it would be enough.

The general consensus from people I’ve spoken too is that a good way to start would be a grouse hunt. I’ve never seen an animal get shot before, so it would be a nice introduction to hunting because it’s just a small bird.

This seems smart, but honestly, a deer is the ultimate goal. Hunting isn’t something I ever really had any desire to do growing up, it just isn’t a common lifestyle for a city boy. Trying new things is a big reason why I wanted to move here in the first place though, and I wouldn’t let myself live here for a full year and not at least go out and see how it’s done once.

Another thing I’m looking forward too is snowboarding. Now, I have gone snowboarding many times, but the hills in Ontario are pretty lame compared to what B.C. has to offer. Hudson Bay mountain in Smithers seems like a good place to start, so that’s something that will be on my list to do, hopefully before Christmas.

I actually haven’t gone out snowboarding since the pandemic hit, so there might be a considerable amount of rust to shake off, If you see a goofy-looking snowboarder tumbling his way down a run falling every 10 seconds, feel free to say hello.

Cross-country skiing is another winter sport that has my interest piqued. I’ve never gone cross-country skiing before so what better time to do it.

From what I’ve heard, there’s plenty of places to go it around the area, and it’s a ton of fun. It also might be a necessity to get to work if my car doesn’t start thanks to the -45 degree weather everyone keeps warning me about (I’ll believe it when I see it).

So there you go, I have plenty on my list to keep me busy for the winter months, now it’s time to finally go buy a coat.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

