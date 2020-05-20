Pandemic or not, life goes on

As much as I want to avoid the topic of the pandemic, it is constantly in my face, everywhere I turn, anything I do, everything is connected to these dark times. And yet, life seems to go on for so many.

Last week, two people close to me—a friend and a cousin, both delivered babies—a joyous moment, shrouded by the fear and darkness of the current times. However, the minute we heard the news, all of us forgot about the pandemic for those few minutes to revel in the birth of hope.

In the one month that I have been writing for Lakes District News, I have interacted with so many people, each living life—quarantined, yet living their best lives.

There are parents and teachers fighting to keep a second language program in their school, and there are residents who want the district to reinstate recycling.

Then there are some others who are fighting to ensure that the everyday basics, like food, reaches the tables of families, and then there are those thinking about the tomorrow by bringing books and plants to people’s homes.

Everywhere you look, there are people helping or offering help to others. If you go online, you will find people, celebrities, professionals, offering free classes and even resume reviews.

And there are companies who are going to extraordinary lengths, ranging from Asian Paints, an Indian paint company that announced a salary hike for its employees to boost morale, to Labatt Breweries, the Canadian company that has been producing hand sanitizers instead of beer at five of its factory locations. Airbnb, the online marketplace for vacation rentals and experiences, has had to lay off many of its employees but the company hasn’t just washed its hands off of its workforce.

Airbnb has launched a new listing on its website, in the form of a talent directory of all its laid off employees and is encouraging other companies to hire these talented workers.

All these folks could have easily given up, raised their hands resigning to the fate of how things are, but they are choosing to fight in the hope of a better tomorrow.

One thing is clear through all this, whether you are trying to find some semblance of normal or just trying to move on—bringing new lives, helping existing lives, fighting for future lives or just living the best life you can—this is how you are showing immense strength of character in turning something dark into positive.

That, I feel is sort of the moral of the pandemic, that so long as we live, we fight to survive and strive for a better tomorrow.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read