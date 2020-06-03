Racism, not just divisive, but devasting for humanity

“Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts. They’re going to kill me,” the chilling final words of George Floyd will resound for generations to come and yet the words could very well get lost in the sea of violence that has been perpetrated and continues to be perpetrated against the black community.

Last week, 46-year old George Floyd, who was unarmed and cooperative, died in Minneapolis, U.S., after a white police officer forced him to the ground and held him down while kneeling on his neck. The video of the incident was captured by bystanders, who are seen asking the police to let him go, to ease up on him and to check if he is still breathing. The incident sparked riots in Minneapolis with people demanding that the officers involved be charged with murder. This incident was followed by another tragedy in Toronto, where police were called to an apartment after which 29-year old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman was found dead. People are now suspicious of the police, blaming their intervention and even going so far as to accusing them of pushing the woman from her window, resulting in her death. All of this as of now, is still unsubstantiated.

However, two incidents across two different countries with the same underlying sentiment showcasing how deeply rooted racism is and how it waits for no pandemic. It is unfortunate though that despite so much literature, so many movements like the Black Lives Matter, and so many protests, the black lives still don’t matter to so many people.

When I moved to the States, I saw racism first hand, met with victims who faced violence just because of their skin colour and came across so many such racially divisive incidents. I however didn’t realize how widespread the hate, the fear for the black community was until I came across the 2018 report by the Ontario Human Rights Commission on racial profiling and racial discrimination by the Toronto Police Service (TPS). The report revealed that despite Ontario having just an 8.8 per cent black population, they were more likely to be injured or killed than white people, by the TPS.

And yet, it is not just the police who racially profile or discriminate which is once again evident by the now famous video from Central Park of New York, U.S.. In the video, you can see a white woman calling the police hysterically when a black man asked her to leash her dog in the park. Unprovoked, the woman, identified as Amy Cooper, is heard as saying that she will falsely tell the police that a black man is threatening her in the park after which she is seen lying to the 911 operator. That threat of a lie itself made one thing very clear that Cooper was trying to use the prevailing racism and her knowledge of police brutality against people of colour, and weaponizing it just to be able to do whatever she wanted.

The racial profiling, the deaths resulting from preconceptions and misconceptions are definitely scary and something we should all look at to change, but the absolutely chilling part from these incidents is how the burden of proof is constantly placed on the black people, on the minorities, while the white people weaponize and use race to gain a false sense of security. Would talking about this help? Maybe not. Action is what needs to be taken but talking, writing, reading and informing the ignorant is also something that needs to be done. Maybe you and I both can start with that, starting today.

Priyanka Ketkar





Multimedia journalist



@PriyankaKetkar





priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net









