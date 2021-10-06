What is National Newspaper Week and why you should support it

Newspapers are an essential part of Canadian culture, communities, and democracy, delivering vital information to Canadians each and every day while connecting local communities from coast to coast to coast. It’s hard to express just how important local independent journalism is to our country, which is why we come together each year to celebrate and honour our local news media providers during National Newspaper Week.

So – what is National Newspaper Week?

National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to recognize the critical role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy and is celebrated annually across North America. This year, National Newspaper Week takes place from October 3 to October 9, 2021. The week is an opportunity to highlight the work Canadian print and digital newspapers do while encouraging everyone to take part in meaningful dialogue about the role that newspapers play in local communities and how they contribute to a healthy democracy by providing original content that cannot be found anywhere else.

Why does this matter?

In the age of disinformation and “fake news”, newspapers are among the few credible news sources, helping their readers stay informed, holding governments and individuals accountable, and sparking meaningful conversations. Access to high-quality and trusted news greatly improves the lives of residents across the country by giving them the information they need to stay engaged and connected on important issues that span local communities and the world at large.

How can you show your support this National Newspaper Week and beyond?

Supporting the Canadian news media industry can come to life in many different ways. It can be as simple as subscribing to your local paper, writing a letter to the editor, or reminding your friends and family just how much we all rely on newspapers to keep communities thriving. Plus, we can all feel confident when discussing newspaper content that we’re sharing fact-based, credible information.

And this year, there’s another great way to show your support for the industry. To celebrate National Newspaper Week, Canadian artist Ola Volo created a limited-edition, signed print entitled “Champions,” which represents the diversity of places and perspectives in Canada and highlights the role of the local news industry as champions of the truth. This custom artwork empowers Canadians to spark meaningful conversations about the critical importance of independent local journalism. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the print will be donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

To learn more about National Newspaper Week and purchase an item from this year’s Champion The Truth collection, visit nationalnewspaperweek.ca.