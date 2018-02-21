Alysha Brilla performs for Burns Lake residents

The two time Juno award nominated singer-songwriter, as well as a producer and community organizer, Alysha Brilla performed recently in Burns Lake. She is a critically acclaimed Indo-Tanzanian Canadian artist who just released her third self-produced album, “Human”. Brilla’s music draws on her unique background. A journey to her father’s homeland delivered the inspiration for her to write and produce a lyrical record, blending Indian and East African sounds with a contemporary aesthetic. (Andrea Curry photos)

 

