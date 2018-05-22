Arts and cultural events in Burns Lake

Saturday, May 27 at the Met: Live in HD presents Cosi fan tutte at The Beacon Theatre

The last in this year’s series of co-presentations by the LDAC and The Beacon Theatre is Mozart’s masterpiece Cosi fan tutte, broadcast on Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. sharp. A winning cast comes together for a clever vision of Mozart’s comedy about the sexes, set in a carnival environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island. Christopher Maltman plays Don Alfonso, and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara plays Despina, the pair who manipulate the action. Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss and Adam Pachetcka play the pairs of young lovers, who test each other’s faithfulness. David Robertson conducts Mozart’s comic and controversial story of love and jealousy. Prepare to wonder at the tangled love stories and to marvel at the timeless, beautiful music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Wednesday, May 30: Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir at the First Mennonite Church

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir will perform at The First Mennonite Church in Burns Lake on Wednesday evening, May 30 at 7 p.m., with special guests the Lakes District Community Choir. The Vancouver Orpheus Choir is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. The choir’s last major trip was to Wales in 2015, and in 2017 the choir visited communities on Vancouver Island. The choir’s B.C. North Gold Rush Tour will see them travel to Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George and Barkerville in May. Tickets are $20 each for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students, and are now on sale at Process 4 Gallery and LDFC Printing and Stationery, and at the door the evening of the performance. Look for posters around town soon, and ads in the Lakes District News.

Live broadcast of Hamlet

The Beacon Theatre continues its series of live theatre broadcasts from Great Britain with Hamlet, coming up on Sunday, June 10 at 1 p.m. sharp.