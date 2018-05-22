The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir is performing at the First Mennonite Church on May 30. (Submitted photo)

Arts and cultural events in Burns Lake

Mozart masterpiece and Vancouver vocal choir among upcoming events

Saturday, May 27 at the Met: Live in HD presents Cosi fan tutte at The Beacon Theatre

The last in this year’s series of co-presentations by the LDAC and The Beacon Theatre is Mozart’s masterpiece Cosi fan tutte, broadcast on Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. sharp. A winning cast comes together for a clever vision of Mozart’s comedy about the sexes, set in a carnival environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island. Christopher Maltman plays Don Alfonso, and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara plays Despina, the pair who manipulate the action. Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss and Adam Pachetcka play the pairs of young lovers, who test each other’s faithfulness. David Robertson conducts Mozart’s comic and controversial story of love and jealousy. Prepare to wonder at the tangled love stories and to marvel at the timeless, beautiful music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Wednesday, May 30: Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir at the First Mennonite Church

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir will perform at The First Mennonite Church in Burns Lake on Wednesday evening, May 30 at 7 p.m., with special guests the Lakes District Community Choir. The Vancouver Orpheus Choir is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. The choir’s last major trip was to Wales in 2015, and in 2017 the choir visited communities on Vancouver Island. The choir’s B.C. North Gold Rush Tour will see them travel to Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George and Barkerville in May. Tickets are $20 each for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students, and are now on sale at Process 4 Gallery and LDFC Printing and Stationery, and at the door the evening of the performance. Look for posters around town soon, and ads in the Lakes District News.

Live broadcast of Hamlet

The Beacon Theatre continues its series of live theatre broadcasts from Great Britain with Hamlet, coming up on Sunday, June 10 at 1 p.m. sharp.

Previous story
Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding
Next story
The show must go on

Just Posted

Animal friendship

Photo: Local charity receives financial support for its animal care initiatives

Game on

Photo: Chinook Community Forest sponsors a team for Burns Lake’s new little league

Over 100 registered for Burns Lake’s new little league

Newly launched baseball league in Burns Lake has attracted interest throughout the community

The show must go on

Performers come through despite Cayla Brooke cancellation

Arts and cultural events in Burns Lake

Mozart masterpiece and Vancouver vocal choir among upcoming events

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Most Read

  • Arts and cultural events in Burns Lake

    Mozart masterpiece and Vancouver vocal choir among upcoming events

  • The show must go on

    Performers come through despite Cayla Brooke cancellation