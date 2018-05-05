B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

The British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction is being replaced.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation made the announcement Friday, noting ”the award’s goals are being met.”

The foundation said it wants to create an award program with a more B.C.-focused lens.

Now in its 14th year, the non-fiction award was billed as one of Canada’s major national book prizes and the only one to originate in B.C.

Veteran journalist Carol Off won this year’s $40,000 prize, for “All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others” (Random House Canada).

During its run, the non-fiction award recognized 56 writers and invested over $500,000 in prize money.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation said it will continue to offer several other awards. They are: the B.C. Community Achievement Award; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for Applied Art and Design; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art; and the B.C. Indigenous Business Award.

The foundation added that it remains “focused on its core mandate to celebrate excellence in art, culture, citizenship and enterprise throughout British Columbia.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

Just Posted

UPDATED: Workers build detour around washed-out road

Residents build footbridge across gulch

BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Demand rising for public bus as Greyhound ends service

Province extends job protection for new mothers

Changes bring labour law into line with EI

Planned cafeteria meant to improve life at the Pines

$2.7 million project to be completed by spring 2019

Flood causes road wash-out

Our cover photo this week, captured by Nancy Plesko, shows intense flooding on Ootsa Nadina Road.

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

B.C. couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Most Read

  • Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

  • B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

    Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’