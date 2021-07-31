Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
Review: In ‘Stillwater,’ a red state American hero roams chic France

Just Posted

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

Campfire
Campfire prohibition to be lifted throughout Northwest including Burns Lake and Prince George Fire Centres

Unifor Local 2301 members outside of the Rio Tinto smelter. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
Rio Tinto smelter cutting aluminum production to one-third of normal workload

Members of the Unifor Local 2301 union picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC. (photo supplied)
Rio Tinto refutes claims of reducing pensions