Burns Lake local drives through village in his vintage car on Canada Day

Canada Day 2020 celebrations may have been cancelled but the spirit of the day was still very much in the air. Gerald Eckland, a Burns Lake resident donned a special maple leaf-print jacket, complete with a hat and decorated his 1925 Star with flags. He then drove through the village along with Sylvia Salza in his vintage car, honking at passerby’s, waving the national flag. Eckland has built the Star 1925 himself and has been participating in car shows over the years. This year, even though there was no car parade or celebration in the village for Canada Day, Eckland still ventured outside to celebrate the day and to “bring smiles to people’s faces”. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



