The Lakeside Multiplex has recently hosted an open house, which included face painting, rock wall climbing, ice skating, squash, racquetball and many other fun activities. The event also included a draw for three one-month memberships. The winners were Glen Franz, Tehya D’Meara and Melody Elliott. (Village of Burns Lake photos)

