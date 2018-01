All proceeds went to the Burns Lake Citizens on Patrol Society

Burns Lakers started off the new year by supporting live, local entertainment. Another successful edition of the monthly coffee house, which features local entertainers and a great selection of home-baked treats, took place last Friday at the Lakeside Multiplex. All proceeds went to the Burns Lake Citizens on Patrol Society.

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.