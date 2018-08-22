This image released by CBS shows Kunal Nayyar, from left, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco appear in a scene from the long-running comedy series “The Big Bang Theory.” The popular series will end in 2019. (Erik Voake/CBS via AP)

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of “The Big Bang Theory” will be the last.

It’s the most popular comedy on television.

READ MORE: Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.

Parsons’ work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called “Young Sheldon.”

There’s also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Season 12 of “Big Bang” premieres Sept. 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Just Posted

Sawmill workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

But company, union working on more negotiating dates

Local governments across B.C. to enter passenger service debate

Delegates at annual convention expected to debate special resolution

Library staff resignations prompt call for probe

Special meeting wanted to explain situation

Partial order and alert rescind

A partial Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert rescind has been issued by… Continue reading

Telus lending phones to Burns Lake evacuees

They can be picked up at Carey’s Positive Electronics

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Mayor defends water tower tree planting

Less maintenance cited

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

Wildfire information meeting held

Approximately 300 people attended

B.C. hiker survives 300-foot fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Village wants province to shoulder wildfire prevention costs

Resolution to be considered by local governments next month

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Most Read