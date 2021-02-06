Celebrities pay tribute to late Canadian actor Christopher Plummer

Actor Christopher Plummer seen at the press conference for “The Forger” during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12, 2014, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Amanda.” — Plummer’s “Sound of Music” co-star Julie Andrews, in a statement.

“He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word—his commitment to his profession. His art was total, theatre being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.” — Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy in “The Last Station,” in a written statement.

“Mr. Plummer was a timeless actor who entertained millions around the world and inspired many to pursue the arts. A true gentleman and a consummate professional, his presence both on and off the stage will be thoroughly missed. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and his many fans.” — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favourite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between setups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.” — Chris Evans, who co-starred with Plummer in 2019’s “Knives Out,” on Twitter.

“RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him.” — “Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson, via Twitter.

“My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career.” — “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas on Instagram.

“Chris Plummer knew every acting trick in the book – and many that weren’t even in the book.” — Taylor Hackford, who directed Plummer in 1995’s “Dolores Claiborne,” in a statement.

“He was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Somebody you know intimately whose every breath and every thought that is so much like yours or can a friend be someone whose life is intertwined near and afar with great gaps of time between meetings? That was the kind of friend Chris Plummer was to me.” — William Shatner, who starred with Plummer in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” on Twitter.

“What a legend. What a loss. Thank you, Mr. Plummer.” — actor Dan Levy on Twitter.

“What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience.” — Ridley Scott, who directed Plummer in 2017’s ”All the Money in the World,” in a written statement.

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever. RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art.” — Dan Rather on Twitter.

“Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in ‘Up,’ taught us that ‘adventure is out there.’ Rest in peace, good friend.” — Pixar, on Twitter.

“If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer.” — actor Dave Foley on Twitter.

“Christopher Plummer was, well, the Captain. Although he had a love/not-so-much relationship with his role in ‘The Sound of Music,’ he gradually came around to realizing that he might as well embrace the movie and his performance in it.” — Ted Chapin, president of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, in a statement.

