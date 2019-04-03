Celine Dion embarks on world tour in September with numerous Canadian stops

Her first North American tour in more than a decade

In this Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Celine Dion performs at the “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Celine Dion is embarking on her first North American tour in more than a decade.

The Quebecois superstar revealed plans to play more than 50 cities across Canada and the United States starting in Quebec City on Sept. 18 and 20.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

Dion will then head to Montreal for two shows on Sept. 26 and 27 before hitting Ottawa on Oct. 16 and Toronto on Dec. 9.

The dates are part of a larger world tour that’ll coincide with the release of her new album “Courage” later this year.

Dion made the announcement during a Facebook webcast from the Ace Hotel’s theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

She performed some of her famous hits, including “My Heart Will Go On” and “I’m Alive,” and took questions from viewers on social media.

The singer, who is to end her Las Vegas residency in June, suggested it was time for something new.

“So many people came to see us, and now I think it’s time we go see them,” she told an audience of her fans.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale April 12.

She is to return to Canada in 2020 with a second leg of dates next year in Vancouver (April 17), Edmonton (April 21), Saskatoon (April 25) and Winnipeg (April 27).

Further shows outside North America weren’t part of the announcement.

Dion told the audience she decided to name her album and tour “Courage” because it recognized the challenges life can hand people. In her case, she said it was the death of her husband and longtime mentor Rene Angelil.

“I went through a lot, and life had given me the tools … to find my inner strength, to find courage to keep going,” she said.

“When I lost Renee, before he went to his other life, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted me to make sure I was still practicing my passion, and I wanted to prove to him that I’m fine, we’re fine, we’re going to be OK. I’ve got this.”

“Courage” marks her first album of new material since her French-language effort “Encore un soir” in 2016.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.
Next story
Fleetwood Mac to replace Stones at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read