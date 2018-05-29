The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir is performing at the First Mennonite Church on May 30. (Submitted photo)

Cultural calendar

Arts and culture events around Burns Lake

May 30: Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir at the First Mennonite Church

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir will perform at The First Mennonite Church in Burns Lake on Wednesday evening, May 30 at 7 p.m., with special guests the Lakes District Community Choir and The Chambermaids.

May 25 to June 17: Local artist Clare Singleton exhibits at Island Mountain Arts

Island Mountain Arts Public Gallery in Wells presents local artist Clare Singleton in a one-woman show, “A Life for Land.” The opening reception and artist talk is on May 25 at 7 p.m. Clare will host a one-day workshop on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can spend a day painting around beautiful Wells with Clare for $40.

July 1: Canada Day at Spirit Square

Burns Lake and the Lakes District’s annual Canada Day celebration takes place beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Spirit Square on July 1. Entertainers will include the Lakes District Community Choir, Roger Fountain and Thomas Nonnemacher, Rachelle van Zanten and The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers. There will be a Canada Day cake, local vendors and much more. See you on Canada Day!

July 24: The RCMP Musical Ride at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds

Burns Lake is hosting the RCMP Musical Ride for the first time in our community’s history on July 24 at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds. There will be two shows, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be local musical entertainment, food vendors and more. Tickets are available at P&B Feeds ’n’ Needs, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce. Get your tickets early.

