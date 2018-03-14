Derina Harvey Band roving across northern BC

The Derina Harvey Band’s performances of Celtic and maritime music garnered a standing ovation following two encores on Thursday night. The Edmonton-based Celtic rock band is currently touring northern B.C., and played for an audience of some 200 music fans at Lakes District Secondary School. The event was organized by the Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) and marked the end of the council’s 2018-19 season. The event on Thursday also included the announcement of the LDAC’s program for next winter, which kicks off in late September with more fiddle music, at an event dubbed the East Coast Kitchen Party. (David Gordon Koch photo)

