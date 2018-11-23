Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

A fond childhood memory for many is coming back to theatres with a new live-action remake of a Disney classic, featuring an all-star cast.

Disney’s remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King just released its very first trailer, setting the internet abuzz Thursday evening.

The quick minute and a half teaser was posted on social media and aired during the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving prime-time game.

The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Iron Man’s Jon Favreau, is a set to a be a ‘realistic looking’, computer animated movie featuring a staggering number of high-profile voice actors including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

Hans Zimmer is also returning to score the film, while Elton John is coming back to rework some of his original compositions that most 90s kids know word for word.

Other big names include B.C.’s own Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and talk-show host John Oliver as Zazu.

In the trailer, we can see what looks like the opening moments of the movie, in which Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands, with the quintessential shot of Simba being hoisted above the rock.

All the while, the iconic and memorable voice of James Earl Jones’ handles the narration as Mufasa while the original film’s opening track, “Circle of Life,” can be heard in the background.

Many online were quick to point out that this 2018 trailer is nearly frame for frame the same as the 1994 version. Disney has done this in the past with other live-action remakes like Beauty and the Beast.

The film is scheduled to come out on July 19, 2019.

Related: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ roars with monstrous $170M debut

Related: A doggone Disney day

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. crime reporter pens debut children’s book
Next story
BC’s history with railways in new book

Just Posted

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow… Continue reading

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

Northwest Indigenous skater takes front page of US magazine

Feature article shows 15-year old from Terrace as inspiration to North American readership

A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

BC’s history with railways in new book

Iron Road West contains 500 historical illustrations and a story about the Northwest’s armoured train

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’

The Crown and defence argued for a five-year sentence but Justice Catherine Murray handed him eight

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Most Read