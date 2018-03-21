Festival celebrates fresh talent

More than 30 performers were in the spotlight at the gala performance of the Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts, which took place on March 17. The event also celebrated the winners of scholarships for 2019.

Scholarships for vocals went to the following: Chloe Sear, Olivia Toews, Julia Hamp, Nicole Hamp, Sarah Vanderwolf, Ian Hogarth, Paige McKay, Ethan Michell, Woyenne Kindergarten, Decker Lake Elementary (Grades 2-3), William Konkin Elementary (Carrier Cultural Activities), William Konkin Elementary (Kindergarten and Grades 2 and 3), William Konkin Elementary (Grades 3-7) and William Konkin Elementary (Grades 1 and 2, French immersion).

Speech arts scholarship winners were Kim Higginson, Iris Striker, the Collier-Koop family (Khyrin, Nicholas and Lori), the Shively family (Alyssa, Madyson, Gabriel and Isabelle) and Courtney and Tristan Wainwright.

Piano scholarship winners were Jaden Aperloo, Julia Hamp, Nicole Hamp, Daria Strimbold, Shaelyn Radu, Ava Nealis and Anna Shaffer.

Instrumentals scholarships went to the Miller family (Gavin, Clayton and Abigail), Pilots of the Bow, Nicole Hamp and Julia Hamp.